Television Business International (TBI) to close after 35 years

After more than 35 years of publication, Television Business International (TBI) is to close and…

By TBI Reporter   7th June 2024
TBI Weekly: A Note From The Editor
By    7th June 2024
Banijay UK acquires ‘Peaky Blinders’ firm Caryn Mandabach Productions
By    6th June 2024
Spain unveiled as MIPCOM 2024’s country of honour
By    7th June 2024

CTV orders ‘Queen Of The Castle’ from Blink49 Studios
By    7th June 2024
Prime Video extends NFL push with UK’s Box To Box, orders Derek Haas drama
By    7th June 2024
‘Big Blue’ sails for Latin America as WBD acquires animation for Cartoon Network & Max
By    7th June 2024
Apple TV+ takes a bite out of René Redzepi-fronted docuseries ‘Omnivore’
By    7th June 2024
OUTtv adds drama ‘Novelette Is Trying’ & slew of renewals
By    7th June 2024
All3Media’s Maverick TV USA to close
By    6th June 2024
BBC & BritBox International in US, Canada adapt Agatha Christie’s ‘Towards Zero’
By    6th June 2024
Opinion: How to reverse the resurgent decline of diversity
By Sebastian Thiel    6th June 2024

Show of the Week: Chimera Keepers: Adventures with Incredible Creatures

Youngsters Thelma and Wendy are not looking forward to spending the whole summer at their…

TBI Weekly: A Note From The Editor
By    7th June 2024
TBI Tech & Analysis: How Switzerland is fighting back on sustained pay-TV losses
By Rob Moyser    3rd June 2024
TBI Weekly: Navigating the changing face of Canada’s content landscape
By Matt Code    31st May 2024
TBI Weekly: How savvy licensing & value-added originals are boosting Netflix's numbers
By    24th May 2024

TBI Weekly: Navigating the changing face of Canada’s content landscape
By Matt Code    31st May 2024
One Piece
Stay Updated Icon 4 min read

TBI Weekly: How savvy licensing & value-added originals are boosting Netflix’s numbers
By    24th May 2024
TBI Weekly: Why commissioners should be hunting their own ‘Baby Reindeer’
By Anthony Kimble    10th May 2024
TBI Weekly: How ‘Gomorrah’ put Italian drama on the map
By Nick Edwards    3rd May 2024